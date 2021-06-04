Hawkins Co. Constable facing drug charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that a joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Hawkins County constable.

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong requested in April that TBI agents join in investigating a report that a Hawkins County Constable was in possession of controlled substances that was suspected he had taken off people when he made traffic stops, and reportedly using the drugs to train K-9 drug detection dogs, without proper paperwork.

TBI said that agents developed information that identified District 1 Hawkins County Constable William Creasy as the individual.

The Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 67-year-old William Davis Creasy with Casual Exchange, Official Misconduct, Simple Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance without a License.

Creasy was booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.