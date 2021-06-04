Advertisement

Knoxville police investigating Gay Street robbery

Three suspects were reportedly wearing ski masks and held a woman at gunpoint.
((Source: Raycom Media))
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a robbery at 112 Gay Street, officials said in a media release. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported that she was robbed at gunpoint in the Fire Street Alley.

The woman was reportedly grabbed by an unknown suspect and thrown up against the wall. The suspect then held the woman at gunpoint and her purse was stolen, officials said. The woman told police that there were a total of three offenders involved in the robbery, and she was not hurt.

All three suspects were wearing ski masks, two in black and one in green, the woman told officers. The suspects possibly fled the scene in a newer black Nissan Versa, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or in the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge