Knoxville police investigating Gay Street robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a robbery at 112 Gay Street, officials said in a media release. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported that she was robbed at gunpoint in the Fire Street Alley.

The woman was reportedly grabbed by an unknown suspect and thrown up against the wall. The suspect then held the woman at gunpoint and her purse was stolen, officials said. The woman told police that there were a total of three offenders involved in the robbery, and she was not hurt.

All three suspects were wearing ski masks, two in black and one in green, the woman told officers. The suspects possibly fled the scene in a newer black Nissan Versa, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or in the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous, officials say.

