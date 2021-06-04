Advertisement

Knoxville missing man with dementia found safe

Shular was located safe Friday morning
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said that a missing 65-year-old man has been found safe Friday morning.

According to KPD, Michael (Mike) Shular has dementia and is non-communicative. He was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday leaving the 5900 block of Wassman Drive in a silver Honda CRV with a red ball on the antenna with Tennessee tags 6N43S0.

Shular was last wearing a black shirt, black plaid pajama pants, and a green ID bracelet.

KPD said that Shular was found safe on Friday morning.

