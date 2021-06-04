Advertisement

Lady Vols and Huskies to face off for next two years

The two women’s basketball teams will play each other for the next two seasons.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and UConn will continue to face off against one another for the next two years, the schools announced Friday. The Lady Vols and the Huskies are called “the two most storied programs in women’s college basketball” by the announcement.

The two teams will play in Connecticut during the 2021-22 season and will return to Thompson-Bowling for the 2022-23 season, the announcement said. The two schools have played against one another the past two seasons.

“We are excited to play these games and continue the overall series between these historic programs,” UT head coach Kellie Harper said. “We’ve had highly-competitive and entertaining games the past two seasons, and our players as well as our fans really enjoy the level of intensity and excitement that occurs when the Lady Vols and Huskies meet.”

Check back for game dates and tip times.

