Advertisement

Maryville College celebrates President Emeritus Gibson

Dr. Gibson served as president of Maryville College from 1993 through 2010 and passed away on May 20.
Maryville College hosts virtual music auditions
Maryville College hosts virtual music auditions(Abby Kousouris)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College will be hosting family, friends and community members for a memorial service for former president Dr. Gerald W. Gibson, college officials announced Friday.

The memorial will be held in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts and will be led by campus minister Rev. Dr. Anne D. McKee, the announcement said. Relatives and colleagues who knew Dr. Gibson will be delivering remarks.

Members of the public are invited to attend in-person but they must sign up at maryvillecollege.edu/Gibson-memorial due to pandemic precautions. Those who are not able to attend may tune in to a live stream of the event on the Maryville College website.

Dr. Gibson served as president of Maryville College from 1993 through 2010 and passed away on May 20.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge