Maryville College celebrates President Emeritus Gibson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College will be hosting family, friends and community members for a memorial service for former president Dr. Gerald W. Gibson, college officials announced Friday.

The memorial will be held in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts and will be led by campus minister Rev. Dr. Anne D. McKee, the announcement said. Relatives and colleagues who knew Dr. Gibson will be delivering remarks.

Members of the public are invited to attend in-person but they must sign up at maryvillecollege.edu/Gibson-memorial due to pandemic precautions. Those who are not able to attend may tune in to a live stream of the event on the Maryville College website.

Dr. Gibson served as president of Maryville College from 1993 through 2010 and passed away on May 20.

