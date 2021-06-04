Mobile job center heading to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Free help is available for your job search, resume polishing and job applications via the Mobile American Job Center that is headed to Jefferson City on Wednesday, June 9, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. This mobile help via the state of Tennessee includes ten computer stations plus assistance from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

This is part of an onsite hiring event Wednesday that is co-hosted by Resource MFG of Morristown and Masonite at 506 Municipal Drive in Jefferson City.

Hiring bonuses are the trend now in industries throughout East Tennessee, with Masonite offering a $500 bonus after employees become established for an initial period of time with the company.

Masonite Human Resources Manager Clarissa Burke said demand for the doors Masonite builds for offices and hospitals is nearly double what it was at this time last year. So, she needs more workers, “We don’t have people applying. We need the people. We’re completely expanding our third shift.”

Burke said she is looking for both entry-level workers and those with specific experience. “We’ll have anywhere from entry-level positions to machine operators to possible team leaders.”

Resource MFG Manager Jennifer Wilson said prospective employees should not be intimidated by not having a polished resume. “Just have your recent employment history and we’ll take it from there.”

Wilson said even new employees working in a temporary capacity can obtain benefits like health insurance with her office. Resource MFG is offering its own $150 signing bonus to qualified new workers.

Wilson’s office is also hosting a job fair at its office on Tuesday and Thursday, with positions open for JTEKT, Inteplast, Mahle, Kawasaki, and others. She said even temp-to-hire opportunities are typically paying around $15 per hour now.

