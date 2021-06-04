Nicky Anosike is preparing for motherhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Nicky Anosike-Chima has filled many roles in her lifetime. A daughter, Lady Vol legend, wife, coach and now she’s preparing to be a mother.

After finding out she was pregnant with identical twins, doctors shared difficult news with Anosike-Chima. “A conversation took place with two doctors who told me that we needed to start discussing terminating one child to save the other, and they suggested that we terminate the one that had been struggling,” shared Anosike-Chima. At the time of the news, she was 24 weeks pregnant.

Determined to give both babies a chance at life, she searched for other medical opinions and for someone who would take her and her boys into their care. “For about two and a half weeks I was just kinda getting a lot of news, and I said okay, who don’t I just go into a hospital and maybe if they see me like face to face and explain the situation, they’ll be more willing to accept me,” shared.

She was taken in by Fort Sanders Hospital and is now 36 weeks pregnant. Anosike-Chima is hoping she and the boys will hold out as long as they can for her husband to arrive from Nigeria. Her husband has been approved for his visa, but won’t be able to pick it up until sometime next week.

Her pregnancy story, reminding her of one from her late coach Pat Summitt. “Our stories are super similar because the doctors were telling her ‘you’ve gotta deliver here,’ and she was like ‘no, I know exactly where I’m gonna deliver and it’s not here.’ I’m kind of the same where the doctors are telling me ‘you’re not gonna make it to 28 weeks, we have to look at alternative options’ and I’m like ‘no, I’m gonna keep going,” says Anosike-Chima.

Having been in the hospital since March, Anosike-Chima is asking for positive thoughts and prayers for her baby boys and herself.

She credits her brother EJ and former teammate Kelley Cain for helping her through it all. ” I really needed support because I just couldn’t be strong. I couldn’t be strong anymore, and they stepped up and were strong for me.”

The mother-to-be says her boys will make their debut at any time.

