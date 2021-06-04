Advertisement

Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes

Michael Truitt was spotted on CCTV purchasing bulk wire for less than it was worth.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michael Truitt, a “known ticket switcher” and the owner of Truitt Electric, was arrested for allegedly stealing wire from various Knoxville Lowes stores, Knox County Sheriff Officers said in court documents.

Truitt is accused of entering the Lowes stores located at Clinton Highway, North Peters Road, and South Mall Road and buying rolls of wire for less than they were worth. Truitt entered the stores in a Truitt Electric hoodie and selected rolls of wire worth $7,556.48 and paid only $1063.59 for them, officials said.

Truitt was spotted on CCTV purchasing the bulk wire and was charged with an organized retail crime, police officials said.

