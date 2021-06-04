Advertisement

Sequoyah Hills staple ditches brunch only menu, gets inside facelift

The Plaid Apron brings back overhauled dinner menu
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Plaid Apron is a Sequoyah Hills staple, but over the years it has increasingly been known as a brunch destination.

With COVID small business funds available, as well as some unplanned time, Plaid Apron Chef and Owner Drew McDonald decided it was time to make the restaurant more versatile.

Wednesday, the restaurant soft-opened their dinner menu and new bar that has taken shape over the past few months.

”Honestly we’ve had a good night. I kind of wanted to walk before we started running maybe even crawl a little bit,” said McDonald. “I wanted to get our feet under us because for us it’s like starting a new restaurant.”

Featuring a Bistro-inspired menu, The Plaid Apron will shift to a Wednesday through Sunday schedule open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The desire to make these changes was a combination of both the desire to try something new, as well as the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood longing for a local bar to call its own.

McDonald says the Steak and Frites are a must-try dinner menu item, and then the mainstay of brunch, the Croque Madame.

As for the bar, McDonald said everything will be a must-have, however, he added they’re only hosting southern-hemisphere wines.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge