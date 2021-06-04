Sequoyah Hills staple ditches brunch only menu, gets inside facelift

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Plaid Apron is a Sequoyah Hills staple, but over the years it has increasingly been known as a brunch destination.

With COVID small business funds available, as well as some unplanned time, Plaid Apron Chef and Owner Drew McDonald decided it was time to make the restaurant more versatile.

Wednesday, the restaurant soft-opened their dinner menu and new bar that has taken shape over the past few months.

”Honestly we’ve had a good night. I kind of wanted to walk before we started running maybe even crawl a little bit,” said McDonald. “I wanted to get our feet under us because for us it’s like starting a new restaurant.”

Featuring a Bistro-inspired menu, The Plaid Apron will shift to a Wednesday through Sunday schedule open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The desire to make these changes was a combination of both the desire to try something new, as well as the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood longing for a local bar to call its own.

McDonald says the Steak and Frites are a must-try dinner menu item, and then the mainstay of brunch, the Croque Madame.

As for the bar, McDonald said everything will be a must-have, however, he added they’re only hosting southern-hemisphere wines.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.