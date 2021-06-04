Advertisement

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing children

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing children.

Carter Neal, 13, and Lainey Anderson, 16, were last seen June 4.

Carter is 4′10″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has blue hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black and red sandals. Lainey is 5′4″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long pink and white dress.

The sheriff’s office says Carter and Lainey may be with Hailey Whitehorn traveling in a white 2004 Cadillac Escalade with Tennessee tag 6N6 2J7. Whitehorn is wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for child abuse and neglect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carter, Lainey, Whitehorn, or the vehicle is asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300.

