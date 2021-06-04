Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paige Law and Steve McPherson, two parents of Karns High School softball players, have filed a federal Title IX lawsuit against Knox County Schools, according to court documents.

The plaintiffs allege that Knox County Schools treats the boys’ baseball and football teams better than the girls’ softball team. The documents say that the baseball and football teams have better facilities, equipment, and access to coaching than the softball team. The documents also allege the male teams receive more funding than the female team.

“Knox County Schools routinely allows the infusion of more funds for boys’ sports as compared to girls’ sports. This includes more money for the baseball program at Karns High School as compared to the softball program at Karns High School,” the documents say.

The Karns softball team does not have access to a press box, locker room, restrooms, or an on-campus coach, while the male teams do, according to the documents.

The Title IX Education Amendment of 1979 states that any facility that receives federal funding may not discriminate due to gender. Since Karns is a public school, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Title IX amendment.

The parents claim that the school system is providing the female sports team with sub-par facilities and equipment compared to the male teams.

The suit was submitted by the Schiller Law Firm on June 3.

