VFL Julio Borbon steps away from cultural norm to earn degree 14 years after leaving UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol For Life Julio Borbon walked across the University of Tennessee’s graduation stage this spring, 14 years after he left the state to play baseball in the Major League.

Borbon had a huge career in baseball, but getting his college degree was one goal he didn’t get to accomplish, until now. He said growing up playing baseball in the Dominican Republic, most talented players head straight to the pros to make money instead of going to college, but his family encouraged him to study at UT and play baseball.

“Once I made the decision, you know, it wasn’t something that sat well with a lot of people back home for me because that was usually the norm. It was like you get offered a decent amount of money, you take it and not only help your family but you, you get started with your career and the earlier the better and I kind of broke that that routine.

Coming to Rocky Top, Borbon had the difficult task of getting an education and learning a new language- English. The VFL said it wasn’t easy, but he worked just as hard off the field as he worked on it.

“I didn’t want to be embarrassed, so I wanted to make sure I was always working ahead to give myself the time that I knew I needed to excel because most of the guys, my former teammates at the time, they needed two hours to get work done I needed like four or six, to be honest, just because I was almost like translating things and having to spend that extra time not only getting the information but knowing that I was translating in the right way,” said Borbon.

The center fielder helped the Vols reach the College World Series in 2005 before his name was called in the draft. He left UT after his junior year in 2007 for a 12-year-long career playing in the pros for the Rangers, the Cubs and the Orioles before he returned to Tennessee in 2019.

“It really hit me especially once I was done, and I realized I was only 33. I was like, I have a lifetime left and what am I going to do now, so I want to put myself in a good position,” said Borbon.

Right after retirement, Borbon got hired as a member of the Yankees coaching staff. Once he has a full-time job and family, Borbon went back to school to finish what he started.

“I was full on juggling things which wasn’t the easiest to be honest and it wasn’t a smooth sailing because obviously between parenting and the two girls like you know you’re balancing getting up early to finish things because during the day you have responsibility so it’s just kind of the way it worked out but as far as it goes like getting my degree was one of my number one priorities,” said Borbon.

Borbon took online classes at UT for two years and in Spring of 2021 he finally got to walk across the graduation stage and earn his degree in sports management with a minor in business, “Setting goals, I think it put me in a position that allowed me to accomplish things and, still to this day, allow me to be disciplined. After my playing days, I look forward to doing things so you know when you’re enjoying what you’re doing is doesn’t, I tell people like I still feel like I have not worked a day in my life.”

Borbon said he is not done yet- he plans to one day return to school to earn his master’s degree.

