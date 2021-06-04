William Riley Gaul retrial for 2018 murder of Emma Walker denied

William Riley Gaul Request for New Trial Gaul was found guilty of the murder Central Cheerleader Emma Walker 2018, but is now requesting a retrial https://bit.ly/3pjmqxo Posted by WVLT on Friday, June 4, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Riley Gaul is back in court for his requested retrial of the 2016 Central cheerleader murder case. The case involved Riley Gaul’s connection in the shooting and killing of his ex-girlfriend Emma Walker. Riley Gaul fired a 9mm handgun into Walker’s bedroom while she was asleep on November 21, 2016, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s department.

Riley Gaul was originally found guilty of stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and guilty of felony murder in 2018. He has since requested a retrial.

The request was denied Friday due to a lack of evidence for the new trial.

You can read more about the case and previous trial here. The defense is expected to file an appeal.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.