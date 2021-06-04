Advertisement

William Riley Gaul retrial for 2018 murder of Emma Walker denied

Gaul was found guilty of felony murder and more in 2018, but has since requested a retrial.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
William Riley Gaul Request for New Trial

Gaul was found guilty of the murder Central Cheerleader Emma Walker 2018, but is now requesting a retrial https://bit.ly/3pjmqxo

Posted by WVLT on Friday, June 4, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Riley Gaul is back in court for his requested retrial of the 2016 Central cheerleader murder case. The case involved Riley Gaul’s connection in the shooting and killing of his ex-girlfriend Emma Walker. Riley Gaul fired a 9mm handgun into Walker’s bedroom while she was asleep on November 21, 2016, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s department.

Riley Gaul was originally found guilty of stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and guilty of felony murder in 2018. He has since requested a retrial.

The request was denied Friday due to a lack of evidence for the new trial.

You can read more about the case and previous trial here. The defense is expected to file an appeal.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge