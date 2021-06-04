Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was killed on Thursday evening while walking along a shoulder-less part of Chapman Highway when the side mirror of a passing vehicle hit her.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that 27-year-old Kelsey Evans, of Seymour, was hit just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 8800 block of Chapman Highway near Bower Field Community Park in Knox County.

Troopers say that Evans was walking south in the roadway “due to no shoulder.” when the passenger mirror of a 2012 box truck driven by a Knoxville man struck Evans.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911, Troopers say in the report that the driver of the truck will not face charges.

