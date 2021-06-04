Advertisement

Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle

The pedestrian was killed Thursday evening on Chapman Highway
(source: WMC Action News 5)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was killed on Thursday evening while walking along a shoulder-less part of Chapman Highway when the side mirror of a passing vehicle hit her.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that 27-year-old Kelsey Evans, of Seymour, was hit just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 8800 block of Chapman Highway near Bower Field Community Park in Knox County.

Troopers say that Evans was walking south in the roadway “due to no shoulder.” when the passenger mirror of a 2012 box truck driven by a Knoxville man struck Evans.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911, Troopers say in the report that the driver of the truck will not face charges.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge