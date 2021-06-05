Advertisement

Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Sevier County’s newest Margaritaville property is now open and welcoming RV’s to Pigeon Forge.

Camp Margaritaville opened the first phase on Thursday, with more areas opening in the coming weeks.

The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former Boyds Bear just off The Parkway.

There’s mountain views, a trolly stop and lots of pool areas for you to relax. Developers say the Margaritaville brand continues to be popular for vacationers.

“We’re bringing the RV space to Pigeon Forge. So far the customer feedbacks great it’s really about the way we energize everything. There’s obviously all the branded elements, the music but it’s the energy,” said Ryan Campbell with Camp Margaritaville.

Coming this fall Camp Margaritaville will have a 79 room lodge that features a restaurant, bar and other amenities.

Camp Margaritaville

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament