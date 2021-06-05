Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Sevier County’s newest Margaritaville property is now open and welcoming RV’s to Pigeon Forge.

Camp Margaritaville opened the first phase on Thursday, with more areas opening in the coming weeks.

The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former Boyds Bear just off The Parkway.

There’s mountain views, a trolly stop and lots of pool areas for you to relax. Developers say the Margaritaville brand continues to be popular for vacationers.

“We’re bringing the RV space to Pigeon Forge. So far the customer feedbacks great it’s really about the way we energize everything. There’s obviously all the branded elements, the music but it’s the energy,” said Ryan Campbell with Camp Margaritaville.

Coming this fall Camp Margaritaville will have a 79 room lodge that features a restaurant, bar and other amenities.

