Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jimmy Beaver, 39, of Knoxville has been charged with carjacking and vehicular assault after stealing a car and colliding with a motorcycle Friday night, Knoxville Police Department officials said in a report.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, a 19-year-old victim stated that a man approached him while he was in his car at the 11th Street and Cumberland Ave. traffic light. The suspect had a knife and forced the victim from the vehicle and took off in it, officials said.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly and eventually collided with a motorcycle on Chapman Highway. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to KPD officials.

An off-duty KPD officer and a UT Medical Center doctor provided medical aid to the crash victim until medical personnel could arrive, the report said.

Beaver was detained while walking away from the crash site and was later charged with carjacking and vehicular assault after further investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

