A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card

Durward B. Swanson turns 100 June 12th
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June 12th, Pearl Harbor survivor and WWII veteran Durward B. Swanson turns 100-years-old.

Swanson lives by himself at the Ben Atchley Veterans Home in town.

As a token of appreciation, and hoping to mark the incredible milestone, a group is working to send birthday cards to Swanson.

”I thought since he’s confined to the Ben Ashley Veterans’ Home here in Knoxville, and we cant all go see him right now, we can remember him by sending him a happy birthday card,” said American Legion Member Jim Hackworth. ”I’d like to see him get hundreds or even thousands of birthday cards. I think it would be the appropriate thing to do for one of the most gentle men you’ll ever meet.”

December of 2021 marks 80 years since the attack on the Hawaiian City and U.S. Naval base.

Now, with fewer and fewer WWII veterans alive today, Hackworth wants to make sure they’re all remembered for their service to our country.

”If it hadn’t been for the greatest generation we might be speaking Japanese or German,” said Hackworth.

The address to send those cards is below.

Durward B. Swanson

Ben Atchley Veterans Home

One Veterans Way

Knoxville, TN. 37931

