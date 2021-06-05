Knoxville’s Largest Kids Party gets kids out of the house while supporting a cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Largest Kids’ Party returned to World’s Fair Park Saturday, June 5. The event, which was organized by Dickson Media & Events, not only got kids out of the house for a day, but also benefited East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Event admission was $6 per person, but free for children three and under, and featured shows and other children’s activities. The event offered kids the chance to socialize, a treat now that school is out of session.

“I’ve been on the bounce houses, petting the animals, the bubble thing over there, that looks really cool,” 11-year-old Kaylee Dickson said. “It’s really cool that I get an opportunity to socialize now that school’s over instead of sitting around all day.”

Kids who attended were treated with Dollywood’s Imagination Foam Zone, face painting, a petting zoo, bounce houses and more. Sasha Davis, a parent, was happy that her child got the chance to get out of the house and enjoy the weather.

“The weekends haven’t been warm enough to get out and I found this online and I thought it would be fun to get the kids out of the house,” Davis said.

The event organizer, Cory Dickson, was grateful to see so many kids show up. “I’m so happy to see these parents and kids happy and excited for the day.”

