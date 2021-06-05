More sunshine coming for the afternoon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of dense fog this morning with temperatures warming up into the 80s this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s as we go into the afternoon. There is a remote chance for a spotty shower this afternoon, mostly in the mountains. The humidity makes it feel a degree warmer in the shade, and helps to create a stray pop-up in the higher elevations.

High’s on Saturday will be near 89 in Knoxville to 86 in Crossville.

Smooth waters on area lakes today. (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have more clouds around with patches of fog and temperatures near 68 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is near 89 degrees, with isolated pop-ups possible thanks to a mostly cloudy view and higher humidity, which also makes it feel a few degrees warmer to us in the shade!

We’re looking at a steamy, typical summer pattern next week. We’ll have highs crank up to the low to mid 80s, but rain and storms are popping up. That’s when it’s isolated midday and then a few downpours and storms flare up in the heat of the day to early evening. While we could use the rain, it’s not that organized and can be hit or miss on downpours for some. Also, the energy available is looking like a stronger storm could develop. You can turn on “heavy rain” and/or “lightning” nearby notifications in the WVLT Weather app!

Spotty rain chances Saturday. (WVLT)

