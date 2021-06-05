Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As companies look for incentives to get people to come work for them, Ole Smoky Moonshine says you could get paid twice a week working at their company.

Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores. They’ve offered a big incentives package including a 2nd paycheck a week.

The CEO says they have a variety of positions available, from retail, bar staff and people who make the shine at the distilleries in both Newport and Pittman Center.

Robert Hall, Ole Smoky Moonshine CEO says a mason jar brings a smile to anyone and Ole Smoky is a fun work environment.

“People get two paychecks a week, one for their hourly compensation, and another for attendance bonuses so it’s, it can be just a great place to work, combining the fun and the, the incentives and the compensation that we provide,” said Hall.

To apply just visit www.olesmoky.com or stop by one of their stores and fill out an application in person. You can also scan this QR code to find an application.

Scan this code for an application. (Ole Smoky Moonshine)

You could start work within 24 hours of your interview.

