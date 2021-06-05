People head to donut shops for National Donut Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June 4th is National Donut Day. There are 42 donut shops in the 865 area code and some offered discounts for people who wanted to celebrate.

Matt Thomas reached a milestone on the day. He’s officially eaten more than 100 donuts from The Donut Shop since they opened a year ago.

He says the close proximity to his house and the customer service set the shop apart from the rest.

“They know I’m only getting one. They don’t even put it in a bag because they know it won’t last long enough to make it home. I think that is what is great about the city and this business, it’s small businesses and you’re helping people that are from your community and live in the community and you’re giving back to them,” said Thomas.

The Donut Shop is celebrating 1 year of business this month. Owner Brian Gentry says their customers have been supporting them through this tough year.

“To open up a business at the worst time in the history of the world, but we stayed faithful to the plan and the mission we had and the community support has been incredible,” said Gentry.

Gentry says they’re planning for more donut pairings with local breweries in the fourth and gill neighborhood and events to celebrate a year of being opened.

