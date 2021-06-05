Soaky Mountain water park opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A year after opening, during the middle of the pandemic, Soaky Mountain Waterpark officially held a grand opening celebration.

A $90 million investment went into developing the 50 acre site with water slides, lazy rivers and wave pools.

“Soaky mountain waterpark is a place meant for everyone, whether you’re a little guy with a family or whether you want to come on a date or enjoy it or grandma wants to come to spend some time with the kids we’ve got something for everybody to do out here,” said General Manager Dave Andrews.

Andrews says there’s a few things that makes Soaky Mountain different than other water parks he’s worked at. Everything the adults can do, the kids can do as well. The park scaled down the big attractions so the kids won’t miss out. He says several of rides are very unique to the park.

“These great rides are the Rainbows Revenge and Blue Mountain Mayhem, those are family raft rides, but they are meant for adventure. The Blue Mountain Mayhem goes up to wave walls and shoots you down and Rainbows Revenge has some great features inside of it that will truly surprise you as you slide through,” said Andrews.

The wave pool has waves that reach a height of 6ft and this investment is huge for Sevierville.

“We’re appreciative of the Wilderness and the waterpark. This is a great, great attraction, and we’d certainly encourage everyone to come out,” said Mayor Robbie Fox.

This multi-million dollar property is set to bring new people and new revenue into Sevierville.

As you relax pool side, another option that makes this property stand out, they say is the opportunity for adults to have adult beverages.

“We do have adult beverages and we’ve got some great bars to just sit back, relax, have a nice drink, enjoy poolside. And that’s really just to cap off the vacation,” said Andrews.

Andrews says the best option for families is the season pass. You can find that information by clicking here.

