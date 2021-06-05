Spotty downpours return Sunday and stick around for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty downpours return Sunday and stick around as we head into the new work week. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy starting Sunday!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start your Sunday off with some sunshine but overall we’re looking at a mostly cloudy day. Showers push back into the region Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some heavy downpours are possible at times. If you live along the mountains or up in the plateau, you have the best chance for rain. Since we are going to see those clouds and showers tomorrow, highs look to top out near 84 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those mostly cloudy skies continue Monday with highs getting near 82 degrees. Some showers are possible before noon on Monday, but the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms are possible.

The new work week looks like a typical summertime pattern with higher humidity and isolated showers and storms. There is a chance for spotty downpours and storms every day this week. While we could use the rain, it’s not that organized and can be hit or miss on downpours for some. Also, the energy available is looking like a stronger storm could develop. You can turn on “heavy rain” and/or “lightning” nearby notifications in the WVLT Weather app!

