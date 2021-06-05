Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two Tipton Co. children

The two children are believed to be with their non-custodial mother who is wanted on child abuse charges, TBI officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing out of Tipton County Friday. Carter Mitchell Neal, 13, and Lainey Anderson, 16, may be with their non-custodial mother Hailey Whitehorn in a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade or Chevrolet Lumina, either with license plate 6N62J7, TBI officials said.

Neal is a 13-year-old male with dyed blue hair and blue eyes and was last seen in a black shirt, black sweatpants and red sandals, according to the TBI. Anderson, a 16-year-old girl, has blue eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long pink and white dress, the TBI release said.

Hailey Whitehorn, 39, is wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child abuse and neglect, TBI officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

