Advertisement

Tennessee man charged in childlike sex dolls investigation

A law making it unlawful to possess, sell, distribute, or transport childlike sex dolls went into effect in Tennessee in 2019.
Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against...
Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested and charged an Antioch man accused of possessing childlike sex dolls.(TBI)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested and charged an Antioch man accused of possessing childlike sex dolls.

TBI said agents began investigating in October 2020, after receiving information that 52-year-old Willian Crowder ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home in Antioch. TBI agents executed a search warrant at Crowder’s home and found at least six childlike sex dolls, several of them dressed in children’s clothing.

A Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Crowder with six counts of Possession of a Childlike Sex Doll and one count of Selling, Distributing, or Transporting a Childlike Sex Doll.

TBI Agents, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, arrested Crowder on Friday, June 4, and booked him into the Davidson County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

The law making it unlawful to possess, sell, distribute, or transport childlike sex dolls went into effect in Tennessee in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Two Karns softball parents file lawsuit against Knox Co. Schools
Michael Truitt
Police: Owner of Truitt Electric steals from Lowes
Woman walking killed by mirror on passing vehicle
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sell away from ending family legacy
Century-old family farm in East Knox one sale away from ending family legacy
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols take walk off win in front of sold out crowd in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville man charged with carjacking and vehicular assault
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Durward Swanson turns 100 June 12th.
A Knoxville WWII veteran turns 100 in June, a group wants you to send him a birthday card
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they need 30 people to work just in the Gatlinburg stores.
Ole Smoky Moonshine hiring in Sevier County
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property.
Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge