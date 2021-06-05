Tennessee man charged in childlike sex dolls investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested and charged an Antioch man accused of possessing childlike sex dolls.

TBI said agents began investigating in October 2020, after receiving information that 52-year-old Willian Crowder ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home in Antioch. TBI agents executed a search warrant at Crowder’s home and found at least six childlike sex dolls, several of them dressed in children’s clothing.

A Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Crowder with six counts of Possession of a Childlike Sex Doll and one count of Selling, Distributing, or Transporting a Childlike Sex Doll.

TBI Agents, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, arrested Crowder on Friday, June 4, and booked him into the Davidson County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

The law making it unlawful to possess, sell, distribute, or transport childlike sex dolls went into effect in Tennessee in 2019.

