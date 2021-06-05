Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a boating incident on Fort Loudoun Lake left two people dead Saturday.

According to a release from TWRA, a pontoon boat operated by 70-year-old Terrance Andrew Dea was traveling upstream in the Little River portion of Fort Loudoun Lake near Alcoa Highway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when it was passed by a personal watercraft operated by 18-year-old Emma Renee Fila. Both victims are from Louisville, Tennessee, TWRA officials said.

“A few minutes later, the pontoon boat came upon the PWC and the female operator floating face down in the water after the PWC had apparently collided with a concrete railroad bridge support. The pontoon boat’s operator jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue the PWC operator but was incapacitated by a medical emergency. Bystanders on another boat pulled both victims from the water and administered CPR however neither survived,” the release said.

The PWC operator was wearing a lifejacket and ignition safety switch lanyard at the time of the incident. The pontoon boat operator was not wearing a lifejacket.

The identities of both victims were withheld until their families were notified.

“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s families and would like to thank the Knoxville Police Dept., Knox Co. Fire and Rescue, and AMR emergency medical services for their assistance,” TWRA said in the release.

This incident is under investigation.

