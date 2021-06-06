Citing staffing shortage, Dead End BBQ to close Mondays
Business made announcement on Facebook Sunday
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting Monday, June 7, Dead End BBQ in Knoxville will close Mondays.
In a Facebook post-Sunday, the business announced it’s experiencing staffing shortages, and in order to give their current staff a day of rest, a stop in operations is necessary.
The business hopes this will last only 6-8 weeks.
Dead End BBQ is hiring for all positions.
