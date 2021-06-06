Advertisement

Citing staffing shortage, Dead End BBQ to close Mondays

Business made announcement on Facebook Sunday
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting Monday, June 7, Dead End BBQ in Knoxville will close Mondays.

In a Facebook post-Sunday, the business announced it’s experiencing staffing shortages, and in order to give their current staff a day of rest, a stop in operations is necessary.

We will be CLOSED ON MONDAYS starting June 7th. The past year was a challenge but we made it through with your...

Posted by Dead End BBQ on Sunday, June 6, 2021

The business hopes this will last only 6-8 weeks.

Dead End BBQ is hiring for all positions.

