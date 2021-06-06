Fans return to Lindsey Nelson Stadium supporting the Vols on day two of Regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday, fans returned to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on day two of the regional excited from the Volunteers’ Friday night win.

Ahead of Saturday’s second game, fans like Mike Pettit shared their predictions for the Vols game against Liberty.

“I think we’re gonna make it to Super Regionals when we win Sunday night,” shared Pettit.

Friday night, Drew Gilbert helped to pull off a Grand Slam, and fans like Pettit went wild.

“As soon as he hit it, we knew what it was. Me and him started hugging and cheering and everyone was going nuts for at least 20-30 minutes after the game,” shared Pettit.

Another fan excited to see Saturday’s game was Mike Wilhoit.

“I think Tennessee is gonna come out with a very strong pitching performance. I think they’re the strongest pitching team in the tournament and then with how strong those hitters are, I think the bats are gonna come out with a lot of momentum and be very hot tonight,” says Wilhoit.

