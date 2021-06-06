Knoxville moms team up demanding change while cleaning the neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday, a group wearing all orange gathered at Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park to work together to clean up trash and overgrown weeds.

”This park was a dark place once upon a time when Zaevion’s life was taken here. I thought long and hard about having a safe place for children because that’s what kids do, they have no worries,” said Zenobia Dobson the mother of Zaevion Dobson, whom the park is named after.

Dobson and Terry Walker-Smith got this group together, along with Moms Demand Action, to keep the memories of their sons alive, while also bringing to light the struggle mothers face after their children have been killed by gun violence.

”I live for Dee and Chris’s life as well. If keeping their memory alive means I can save someone else life, then that’s why I am here,” said Walker-Smith.

The purpose of this is to instill change in the community, in the name of those who lost their lives, while hoping to show that while bad things happened, this can in a way turn into good.

”We share a sisterhood. We’ve met many mothers in the city of Knoxville, in the state of Tennessee, and world-wide because it hasn’t changed much,” said Dobson.

Walker-Smith’s son Chris had a son graduate from high school Saturday, marking a bittersweet day for the mother and grandmother. But, she said if it means another mother doesn’t have through what she and Dobson have gone through, it’s pain she is willing to endure.

”We turn tragedy into advocacy work,” said Walker-Smith.

