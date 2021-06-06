Advertisement

Muggy and rainy weather returns for the new week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says keep the umbrella handy this week
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at a warm, humid, and rainy week ahead. Isolated strong storms are possible too so keep the WVLT Weather App with you for the latest.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with isolated showers. Those showers could be heavy at times, but as we head into the evening hours and cool off slightly, we’ll see those showers die down. We could still see some showers overnight with lows dropping near 68 degrees.

Highs will be near 82 Monday with more spotty downpours and thunderstorms. A few rumbles of thunder are possible especially during the afternoon hours. The humidity looks to stick around too with dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s! That will make it feel muggy and much warmer than it actually is.

Humid week ahead
Humid week ahead(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

That summertime pattern continues throughout the rest of the workweek. Spotty showers and storms along with high humidity are expected throughout the next several days. Highs will be near 83 Tuesday with spotty pop-ups, especially in the afternoon hours.

While we could use the rain, it’s not that organized and can be hit or miss on downpours for some. Also, the energy available is looking like a stronger storm could develop. You can turn on “heavy rain” and/or “lightning” nearby notifications in the WVLT Weather app!

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WVLT)

