TBI investigating Middle Tennessee Officer-Involved Shooting

Shooting happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the events that lead up to an Officer-Involved Shooting in Murfreesboro.

In a news release, TBI officials say they were requested to look into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the release, Murfreesboro Police were approached by a man in a car who displayed a handgun. After a brief pursuit officers spent more than half an hour working to de-escalate the situation, including using non-lethal force before the situation resulted in an officer shooting the man.

No officers were injured in the situation.

