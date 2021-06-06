Tennessee baseball a win away from NCAA Super Regional berth
The Vols play the winner of the Liberty-Duke game in the Regional final Sunday night.
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball set a new NCAA program record in their game against Liberty Saturday night, all while setting up a chance for a Regional win. Tennessee is now headed to the NCAA Regional Finals Sunday where they will be one win away from a Regional victory.
Saturday’s record-setting win saw five home runs and a final score of 9-3, and you can catch up on WVLT’s play-by-play coverage here. Tennessee will now face off against the winner of the Liberty-Duke game, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, in the Regional Finals.
The Finals game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but was delayed until 55 minutes after the end of the Duke vs. Liberty game. Fans can watch on ESPN 3.
