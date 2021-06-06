Tennessee baseball a win away from NCAA Super Regional berth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball set a new NCAA program record in their game against Liberty Saturday night, all while setting up a chance for a Regional win. Tennessee is now headed to the NCAA Regional Finals Sunday where they will be one win away from a Regional victory.

It's Championship Sunday!



We'll play the winner of Duke and Liberty at 6 p.m.



Game will be on ESPN3 (Guess walk-off grand slams and five-homer games just aren't exciting enough for actual TV).#GBO 🍊 #OTH #Vols #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/aLKt9XprPT — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 6, 2021

Saturday’s record-setting win saw five home runs and a final score of 9-3, and you can catch up on WVLT’s play-by-play coverage here. Tennessee will now face off against the winner of the Liberty-Duke game, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, in the Regional Finals.

The Finals game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but was delayed until 55 minutes after the end of the Duke vs. Liberty game. Fans can watch on ESPN 3.

