Titans add Julio Jones in trade with Falcons

“A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones is one of the top players in the league at his position,” spokespersons said.
Atanta Falcons Wide Receiver Julio Jones.
Atanta Falcons Wide Receiver Julio Jones.(WDTV)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans will add Julio Jones to their roster after coming to terms in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, team officials announced Sunday.

The new addition will come at the cost of the Titans’ 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, the announcement said.

The Titans finished 2nd in the NFL in terms of offense a year ago but lost their receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith, so the addition of Julio Jones is welcome.

Jones has seen 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns in his 10-year career and caught over 100 passes in three of his seasons.

