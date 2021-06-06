Titans add Julio Jones in trade with Falcons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans will add Julio Jones to their roster after coming to terms in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, team officials announced Sunday.

The new addition will come at the cost of the Titans’ 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, the announcement said.

The Titans finished 2nd in the NFL in terms of offense a year ago but lost their receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith, so the addition of Julio Jones is welcome. “A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones is one of the top players in the league at his position,” spokespersons said.

Jones has seen 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns in his 10-year career and caught over 100 passes in three of his seasons.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.