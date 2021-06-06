VFL Josh Dobbs, Dick’s Sporting Goods awards Austin-East $10,000 grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Josh Dobbs in partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods are making a big difference in the lives of Austin-East Magnet High School student’s lives. The former Vols quarterback and sporting goods company awarded a $10,000 grant to the AE athletics program Saturday.

A huge thanks to @DICKS for providing a $10,000 grant to @AustinEastHS through their “Sports Matter” initiative! The grant will be used to improve the A-E weight room, and the Roadrunners enjoyed meeting @josh_dobbs1 at the new Dick’s House of Sport! pic.twitter.com/i4QHw0HxaJ — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) June 5, 2021

The school says the money, given to AE as part of Dick’s Sports Matter initiative, will go towards improving the Roadrunners’ weight room.

Thank you to Dick’s Sporting Good for the $10,000 donation for the @AustinEastHS weight room. Thank you also to @josh_dobbs1 for speaking with our young men. pic.twitter.com/sYMKNydNZz — Austin-East HS (@AustinEastHS) June 6, 2021

A large check was presented the the students at the new Dick’s House of Sport store located next to West Town Mall.

