VFL Josh Dobbs, Dick’s Sporting Goods awards Austin-East $10,000 grant
The former Vols quarterback and sporting goods company awarded a $10,000 grant to the AE athletics program Saturday.
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Josh Dobbs in partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods are making a big difference in the lives of Austin-East Magnet High School student’s lives. The former Vols quarterback and sporting goods company awarded a $10,000 grant to the AE athletics program Saturday.
The school says the money, given to AE as part of Dick’s Sports Matter initiative, will go towards improving the Roadrunners’ weight room.
A large check was presented the the students at the new Dick’s House of Sport store located next to West Town Mall.
