VFL Nicky Anosike-Chima welcomes twins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol legend and current Lady Mavericks coach at Anderson County High School in Clinton Nicky Anosike-Chima gave birth to her two twin babies early Sunday morning. The twins came via cesarean section and the new mother is doing well, GoVols247 sportswriter Maria Cornelius said on Twitter.

The twins’ names are Cheluchi, which means wait for God’s time, and Chiemezie, which means God has really favored me, Cornelius tells WVLT News.

SUNDAY UPDATE: The twins! Mama Nicky is doing well. Nicky Anosike is so grateful for Lady Vol Nation and all of the prayers.



If you can help, bless you: https://t.co/Tuq4JO1hYq pic.twitter.com/Ycg7DxX6NC — Maria M. Cornelius (@mmcornelius) June 6, 2021

The birth comes after a challenging pregnancy that left Anosike-Chima in the hospital for weeks, during which doctors recommended terminating one of the twins. The twins are now stable, Anosike-Chima said she was thankful for the Lady Vol Nation before her surgery, Cornelius said.

Additionally, Anosike-Chima’s husband, Uzochukwu Chidinma Chima, still remains in Nigeria where he is awaiting a travel visa, Cornelius confirmed. He is expected to make the trip this month.

The family has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for the twins, and those interested can contribute here.

