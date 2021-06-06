Vols bats hammer Liberty setting new NCAA Tournament program record in 9-3 win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball set a new NCAA Tournament program record Saturday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with five home runs against Liberty.

The Vols’ path to victory started off early in the game with leadoff man Liam Spence taking the fourth pitch of the game for a ride out to right field allowing Tennessee to take a 1-0 lead over Liberty in the top of the first inning.

Blade Tidwell gave up a hit in the first but escaped with a clean sheet with Tennessee 1, Liberty 0 in the top of the 2nd. By the bottom of the 2nd, Lipcus ripped another solo shot and the Vols were up two points.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Liam Spence ripped his second home run of the game - a three-run bomb to left-center field, moving the Vols up to 5 points against a run-less Liberty.

Sophomore Drew Gilbert hit a lowly solo shot, giving the Vols another run, putting Tennessee at 6 points at the bottom of the third.

In the same inning, Lipcius hit his second solo homer of the game putting the Vols at 7 to still a run-less Liberty.

The Vols remained scoreless for a few innings, while Liberty plated a trio of runs. Blade Tidwell ended his game in the sixth inning with Kirby Connel coming in for relief.

The Vols escaped the 7th inning with a 6-4-3 double play. Pete Derkay came up clutch hitting a 2-RBI single with two outs extending the Vols a 9-3 lead over Liberty in the top of the 8th.

The Vols turned another double play at the bottom of the 8th inning, leaving two runners stranded headed into three final three outs in the 9th.

Tennessee hammered Liberty 9-3 ending the game with five home runs. The Vols are headed to the NCAA Regional Finals on, Sunday where they will play at 6 p.m. facing the winner of the Liberty-Duke game.

