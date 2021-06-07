Advertisement

Bear tranquilized, GSMNP visitors fined after feeding bear

According to investigators, witnesses documented the incident on video. The individuals responsible later confessed to their involvement.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountain National Park rangers issued a citation to visitors accused of feeding a bear peanut butter in Cades Cove.

According to investigators, witnesses documented the incident on video. The individuals responsible later confessed to their involvement.

“Managing wild bears in a park that receives more than 12 million visitors is an extreme challenge and we must have the public’s help,” Park Wildlife Biologist Bill Stiver said. “It is critical that bears never be fed or approached - for their protection and for human safety.”

Officials said the bear had been feeding on walnuts for several weeks along Cades Cove Loop Road. Wildlife biologists said they suspected the bear had been fed after it started to exhibit, “food-conditioned behavior.”

The bear was tranquilized and marked with an ear tag before being released near the same general area. Rangers said they use these techniques to discourage bears from frequenting parking areas, campgrounds and picnic areas where they may be tempted to approach vehicles in search of food.

Hikers are advised to take precautions while in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, including hiking in groups of 3 or more, carrying bear spray, complying with all backcountry closures, properly following food storage regulations and remaining at a safe viewing distance from bears at all times.

Feeding, touching, disturbing, or willfully approaching wildlife within 50 yards, or any distance that disturbs or displaces wildlife, is illegal in the park, according to GSMNP officials.

In a situation where a person is approached by a bear, rangers advise people to back away slowly to create distance from the animal. If the bear continues to approach a person, they are advised not to run, but make themselves look large and throw rocks or sticks at the animal.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Discovery of two bodies in Blount Co. leads to death investigation
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified

Latest News

Lindsey Nelson Stadium
No. 2 Tennessee to host LSU in Super Regional
Pop-up storms develop each afternoon this week in the heat and humidity.
Gulf moisture lead to tropical taste of active weather
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
TDOC offers $5,000 bonuses for new correctional officers
Knoxville Fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work
Knoxville fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work