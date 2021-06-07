Advertisement

Carrie Underwood surprises Knoxville fans

Underwood surprised a group of Knoxville fitness instructors and fans at a private workout with her personal trainer, Eve Overland, at the DICK’S House of Sports store.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carrie Underwood gave a group of Knoxville fans the ultimate surprise.

Underwood, the founder and lead designer of CALIA, surprised a group of Knoxville fitness instructors and fans at a private workout with her personal trainer, Eve Overland, at the DICK’S House of Sports store.

The country singer and her trainer guided attendees through a workout inspired by Underwood’s fitness app, fit52, and highlighted the ways in which CALIA supports them in their lives and workouts.

Following the workout, attendees were able to shop the CALIA fitness line in the new DICK’S House of Sport store.

The DICK’S House of Sport store that recently opened in West Town Mall, is the company’s second interactive concept store. The store features a 24,000-square-feet turf field, rock climbing wall and batting cages.

The store will focus largely on community initiatives, welcoming activities such as field days, sports practices, yoga classes, camps, clinics, rock climbing and birthday parties.

