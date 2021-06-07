Advertisement

CDC warns of rising COVID-related hospitalizations in younger people

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The director of the CDC is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated after a spike in hospitalizations among young people.

MORE: CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Madison County School District is providing walk-in clinics Monday and Tuesday.

At Caudill and Farristown middle schools in Berea, clinics are already underway. While the goal is to give shots to young people, anyone 12 or older can head to a clinic to get the Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC reports hospitalizations for young people have spiked.

RELATED: CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

Governor Beshear tweeted saying the infection rates in Kentucky are also increasing. The governor says the vaccine is the key to protecting our students’ futures.

Erin Stewart with Madison County Schools says the more kids that get vaccinated, the smoother back to school will go in the fall and the more opportunities we can provide for our students.

“Our society is not set up for the isolation,” Stewart said. “That’s not the way we do things, and kids are no different than adults in the respect that we need social interaction, we need to be involved in things, we need to be in a room with a teacher where we can ask questions and clearly understand everything that’s being taught.”

Stewart says the timing of these clinics is key, as kids have time to get both doses before the fall.

Looking ahead, the next dose for students will be at the same locations in 21 days.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

