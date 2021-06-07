The Cove at Concord Park to host free fishing day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency partnered with Knox County to host a Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 12.

The free fishing event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Cove at Concord Park located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive.

Officials said the event is geared towards families and children and will allow those without a license to participate in fishing for a day.

“It’s a great event for the whole family and gives everyone the opportunity to have fun and spend some time together outside,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

In the past, TWRA has provided rods, tackle, bait, and gifts, but this year participants will need to bring their own equipment as the event will be more scaled back in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said.\

TWRA’s Fisheries Division announced it still plans to stock the small pond, to the right of The Cove entrance, with catfish. There are also some bluegill and bass in the water, according to TWRA.

