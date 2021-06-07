Crews to close section of Henley Street for construction
A section of Henley Street will be closed for three nights, officials said.
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that crews will close a section of Henley Street for construction starting June 8.
Crews will close the street between West Hill Ave. and Main Street. The closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Tuesday, June 8 through Thursday, June 10, officials said.
The crews will be working on constructing a concrete ramp. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions, officials said.
