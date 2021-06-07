Discovery of two bodies in Blount Co. leads to death investigation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after two bodies were discovered Saturday.

According to reports, Blount County deputies were called to Hopewell Road around 7 p.m. Sunday. Deputies on the scene said they discovered the bodies of a man and woman.

Officials said autopsies will be performed later in the week at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the circumstances of the cause of death have not been released.

