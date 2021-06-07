Advertisement

Discovery of two bodies in Blount Co. leads to death investigation

The investigation is ongoing and the circumstances of the cause of death have not been released.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after two bodies were discovered Saturday.

According to reports, Blount County deputies were called to Hopewell Road around 7 p.m. Sunday. Deputies on the scene said they discovered the bodies of a man and woman.

Officials said autopsies will be performed later in the week at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the circumstances of the cause of death have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear tranquilized, GSMNP visitors fined after feeding bear
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified

Latest News

Lindsey Nelson Stadium
No. 2 Tennessee to host LSU in Super Regional
Pop-up storms develop each afternoon this week in the heat and humidity.
Gulf moisture lead to tropical taste of active weather
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
TDOC offers $5,000 bonuses for new correctional officers
Knoxville Fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work
Knoxville fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work