Dog of the month: Kira

Meet WVLT’s June Dog of the month, Kira!
WVLT's June pet of the month from the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.(Humane Society, Tennessee Valley)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet WVLT’s June dog of the month from the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, Kira!

WVLT tries to profile older dogs who need a home, but the Humane Society says there are no elderly pets in its shelter currently. The Humane Society says it believes Kira is a lab/basset hound mix. She has a twisty front leg, so she can’t run very well.

“Kira takes time to get to know her people, but once she does, she is the sweetest snuggle bug you will ever meet!” said the Humane Society. :She’s an introvert, a homebody, and protective of her space, so she is looking for a quiet home with routine and peace.”

The shelters says Kira does well in doggy play groups, and has joined the “welcome waggin’” for pups new to the shelter.

Anyone interested in meeting Kira is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

