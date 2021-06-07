Expert gives safety tips following Fisher-Price inclined sleeper recall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recent investigation into infant inclined sleepers found that Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘N Play is unsafe and that the company ignored warnings that it was dangerous.

The Rock ‘N Play is linked to more than 30 infant deaths, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sara Thompson’s 15-week-old son Alexander died in 2011 after sleeping in a Rock ‘N Play, one of the two products recently recalled by Fisher-Price.

“It’s been 10 years and I still I still cry,” Thompson said. “Leaving without him was so hard to come home with a car seat in the back and no baby in it. Probably the worst day of my life.”

WVLT News reached out to an expert at the Tennessee Children’s Hospital to learn what else parents should know about inclined sleepers. Tennessee Children’s Hospital injury prevention coordinator Shenaiah Thomas said parents need to stay near a baby sleeping in an inclined sleeper.

“They are designed to have your baby sleeping them, but supervised. So, leaving them unattended, or leaving them in there to sleep overnight is not what they’re intended for, and that’s when they become dangerous when we put them in a glider, or a soother, and we want to leave them in there overnight, or we want to leave them there and we go and do the laundry or the dishes, and they’re not supervised so they’re left on intended,” Thomas said.

Parents should be concerned about babies moving their heads and suffocating on the fabric or babies rolling their heads forward and being unable to lift it back up, Thomas said.

Thomas also warned that babies will not always make noise when they struggle, so parents should always supervise a baby in a sleeper.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.