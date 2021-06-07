Advertisement

Farragut High teacher to guest co-host on Turner Classic Movies

A Farragut High School teacher was selected to guest co-host on Turner Classic Movies’ June special theme, Classroom Cinema: Teacher Selections.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
It’s an understatement to say Lea McMahan is a movie buff, so when a friend of a friend told the film and theater teacher TCM was looking for film educators she agreed to help.

“To my surprise I got a phone call from Los Angeles back in April.,” said Mcmahan. “And I thought it was a telemarketer. And so I almost didn’t answer but thankfully I did answer.”

Her two worlds of movies and teaching collided.

“When they were talking about me doing a segment, my mouth kind of dropped open. Because I was like...okay,” said McMahan. “That’s fun and a little scary. and a really cool experience.”

The goal is to honor some educators from across the country and their favorite films.

“I think it’s a way to give us some appreciation,” said McMahan.

She selected “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” and “It Happened One Night.” She discussed these three movies with her film and theater classes and then with the show’s host, Alicia Malone. She and Malone did talk backs in her home one day.

“Beyond honored.,” said McMahan. “Oh it was like...I smiled for days afterward just because man I love to talk about film, my students will tell you.”

The goal for her students is to teach them how to analyze a film. “That’s a big thing for me,” said McMahan. “Showing them that the past also influences the future.”

They talk about the content along with the cinematic work and the time period.

“She’s been so influential for my entire high school career,” said Cecilia Lovelace, a Farragut High School 2021 graduate. “It’s awesome. I can’t thank her enough,”

You can watch Lea on Turner Classic Movies at 8 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 9.

