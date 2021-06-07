Advertisement

Fire crews battle house fire in New Market

New Market Volunteer Fire Department crews were called to a house fire early Monday morning
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Market Volunteer Fire Department crews were called to a house fire early Monday morning

Fire crews responded to the fire at a home on the 1700 block of Westward Road in the New Market area of Jefferson County.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames in the garage of the home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage which sustained heavy damage from the fire and smoke damage.

New Market Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Jefferson City Fire, Lakeway Central Fire and Jefferson Co. EMS.

Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

