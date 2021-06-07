Greeneville woman says she mistakenly bought loaded gun at church sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greeneville Police said a woman alerted authorities after she discovered a handgun purchased at a church rummage sale was loaded.

According to reports, officers were called on Sunday, June 6 to speak with a woman about a purchase she made at a church rummage sale in May.

The woman claimed the gun was taken out of a bag of clothing and put on a for sale table. The woman reportedly said she wanted the gun’s holster and believed the weapon itself was an airsoft gun, police said.

When the woman returned home, she discovered the gun was actually a Glock 23 and had a full magazine, according to police reports. After discovering the gun was real, the woman said she alerted the church and called police to turn it in.

Another woman came forward to police and claimed the gun was her husband’s. Police said the woman was unable to properly describe the gun’s markings.

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gun had been reported stolen on May 8.

