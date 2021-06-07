Advertisement

Greeneville woman says she mistakenly bought loaded gun at church sale

After discovering the gun was real, the woman said she alerted the church and called police to turn it in.
Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gun had been reported stolen on...
Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gun had been reported stolen on May 8.(unsplash.com)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greeneville Police said a woman alerted authorities after she discovered a handgun purchased at a church rummage sale was loaded.

According to reports, officers were called on Sunday, June 6 to speak with a woman about a purchase she made at a church rummage sale in May.

The woman claimed the gun was taken out of a bag of clothing and put on a for sale table. The woman reportedly said she wanted the gun’s holster and believed the weapon itself was an airsoft gun, police said.

When the woman returned home, she discovered the gun was actually a Glock 23 and had a full magazine, according to police reports. After discovering the gun was real, the woman said she alerted the church and called police to turn it in.

Another woman came forward to police and claimed the gun was her husband’s. Police said the woman was unable to properly describe the gun’s markings.

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gun had been reported stolen on May 8.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear tranquilized, GSMNP visitors fined after feeding bear
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Discovery of two bodies in Blount Co. leads to death investigation
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified

Latest News

Lindsey Nelson Stadium
No. 2 Tennessee to host LSU in Super Regional
Pop-up storms develop each afternoon this week in the heat and humidity.
Gulf moisture lead to tropical taste of active weather
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
TDOC offers $5,000 bonuses for new correctional officers
Knoxville Fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work
Knoxville fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work