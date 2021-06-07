Gulf moisture lead to tropical taste of active weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That near-drought brown grass is not lasting for long. Higher-end rain chances are here across East Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for the next six days. Temps are fairly average, but coupled with the rain, it’ll feel very soggy - almost like a jungle!

We’re slowly drying out next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Much of our southernmost counties already have 1″ of rain from Monday alone, prompting longer-range flooding concerns in mountain streams. There are some late night showers on an old boundary, which is forcing them to form well after dusk. Expect lots of fog in the morning Tuesday. While it will be ultra humid, rain should hold off for much of the morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be warmer and noticeably more humid than Monday way. There are widespread showers and storms, so plan on getting soaked a couple of times. Still, worth noting that not everyone will get rain!

That same general trend of soggy weather is here Wednesday and Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heat and humidity combine to develop a few pop-up storms this week. (WVLT)

While we could use the rain, it’s not that organized and can be hit or miss on downpours for some. Also, the energy available is looking like a stronger storm could develop. You can turn on “heavy rain” and/or “lightning” nearby notifications in the WVLT Weather app!

By Thursday at dawn, a partial (annular) solar eclipse brings us limited visibility. the much better spots to see it are to our north - even along the North Pole.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Download the WVLT First Alert Weather app:

Off and on storm chances bubble up each afternoon this week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.