Have you seen Ralph? Tortoise on the run in Campbell Co.

A Campbell Co. family is getting a little help from THP to find a missing pet
Ralph was last seen on Bertha Land near Mt. Paran Loop Road in Campbell Co.
Ralph was last seen on Bertha Land near Mt. Paran Loop Road in Campbell Co.(THP)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell Co. family is asking for help finding Ralph, a Sulcata tortoise they’ve had for 8 years.

Ralph was last seen on Bertha Land near Mt. Paran Loop Road in Campbell Co. The family said Ralph is not aggressive and can be picked up. The family stated Ralph is not native to the area and can’t survive in the wild.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials have joined the search for the missing tortoise.

Anyone who sees Ralph is asked to call 423-489-1762 or reach out to the Campbell Co. Animal Shelter.

