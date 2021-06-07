Advertisement

Hearings set for 2 Tennessee men charged in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors accuse Matthew Baggott and Stewart Parks of entering the building together.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee men face hearings this week after their recent arrests on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors accuse Matthew Baggott and Stewart Parks of entering the building together. The Tennessean reports both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and violent entry on capitol grounds.

Parks faces an additional charge of theft of government property. A criminal complaint says Parks allegedly walked out of the building with a handheld metal detector wand.

A virtual hearing is scheduled before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for Baggott and on Wednesday for Parks.

